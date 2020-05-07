Amendments carried out in PM Research Fellowship Scheme: HRD Minister

Union Human Resource Development Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' today announced that to boost research in the country various amendments have been carried out in Prime Minister's Research Fellowship Scheme. He said that after the amendments, now for the students from any recognised institute/ university (other than IISc/ IITs/NITs/IISERs/IIEST/CF IIITs), the requirement of GATE Score is reduced to 650 from 750 apart from minimum CGPA of 8 or equivalent.

The Minister also informed that now there will be two channels of entries, one direct entry and lateral entry. In the lateral entry, the students, who are pursuing PhD in PMRF granting institutions (completed 12 months or 24 months as per certain requirements) can also apply to become fellow under the scheme as per new guidelines. Shri Pokhriyal further highlighted that NITs, which appear in top 25 institutions as per NIRF Ranking (overall) can also become PMRF Granting institution. The Minister hoped that the modifications will enable more students to avail of the benefit under the Prime Minister's Research Fellowship Scheme.

Minister has also informed that to boost research a dedicated Division is being created in the ministry with the name of "Research and Innovation Division". This division will be headed by a director who will be coordinating the research work of various institutions coming under MHRD.

Union Minister said that the Prime Minister's Research Fellows (PMRF) Scheme has been designed for improving the quality of research in various higher educational institutions in the country. With attractive fellowships, the scheme seeks to attract the best talent into research thereby realizing the vision of development through innovation. He added that the scheme was announced in the Budget 2018-19. The institutes which can offer PMRF include all the IITs, all the IISERs, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru and some of the top Central Universities/NITs that offer science and/or technology degrees.

Shri Pokhriyal further said that the candidates will be selected through a rigorous selection process and their performance will be reviewed suitably through a national convention. Starting Academic Year 2020-21, candidates can apply for PMRF through either direct entry channel or lateral entry channel.

DIRECT ENTRY CHANNEL

To apply for PMRF through this channel, the candidate must satisfy all of the following criteria:

In the preceding three years, the candidate should have either: (i) completed or be pursuing the final year of Bachelors or Masters degree in Science and Technology streams from any of the Institute/University recognized in India with CGPA of 8.0 or above and GATE score of 650 or above in the relevant subject (the GATE criteria is waived if the qualifying degree is from one of the centrally funded technical institutes), or, (ii) qualified GATE and completed or be pursuing M.Tech./MS by research at one of the PMRF Granting Institutes having a minimum CGPA of 8.0 or above at the end of the first semester with a minimum of four courses.

They apply and get selected in the PhD programme in one of the PMRF granting institutes.

The PMRF granting institute, which has admitted the student in the PhD programme through the regular selection process (interview), makes a strong recommendation for the award of PMRF in view of his/her merit. The metrics on which the candidates will be judged will include (but not restricted to): research exposure, publications, performance in international academic competitions, grades and recommendation letters.

LATERAL ENTRY CHANNEL

To apply for PMRF through this channel, the candidate must satisfy all of the following criteria:

The candidate should be pursuing a PhD in one of the PMRF granting institutions. Further, he/she should have completed at most 12 months in the PhD programme if he/she joined the programme with a Master's degree; and should have completed at most 24 months in the PhD programme if he/she joined the PhD programme with a Bachelor's degree. He/she should have completed at least four courses in the PhD programme with CGPA / CPI of 8.5 or above.

The PMRF Granting Institute, in which the student is enrolled, makes a strong recommendation for the candidate and uploads the relevant information on the PMRF web-portal, in view of his/her merit clearly demonstrated during the first 12-24 months (as relevant) of the program;

The metrics on which the candidates will be judged include (but not restricted to) a strong research proposal, publications record and grades. Due weightage should be given to publication in reputed journals/conferences.

(With Inputs from PIB)