JEE-Advanced to be held on Aug 23:HRD

JEE-Advanced to be held on Aug 23:HRDPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 18:48 IST
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Advanced) for admission to IITs will be conducted on August 23, the HRD Ministry announced on Thursday. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on May 17, but was deferred due to the coronavirus lockdown.
"JEE-Advaned will be conducted on August 23," HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said. On Tuesday, the government had announced to hold the JEE-Mains from July 18 to July 23.
