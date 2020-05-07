JEE-Advanced to be held on Aug 23:HRD

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Advanced) for admission to IITs will be conducted on August 23, the HRD Ministry announced on Thursday. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on May 17, but was deferred due to the coronavirus lockdown.

"JEE-Advaned will be conducted on August 23," HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said. On Tuesday, the government had announced to hold the JEE-Mains from July 18 to July 23.

