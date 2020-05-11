Left Menu
Helpline launched for counselling of Odisha university students

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-05-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 17:18 IST
Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Monday launched a helpline for counselling of students of the Central University of Odisha, who are in mental distress in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Inaugurating the helpline "Bharosa" through a video conference, Pokhriyal lauded the initiative as it aims at providing mental and psychological assistance to the students of the institute.

Addressing the mental health concern of students is of great importance and the helpline, 08046801010, introduced by the university, is a good initiative, he said. The minister urged other central and state universities and institutions of higher education across the country to emulate the initiative that will provide cognitive emotional rehabilitation services to students.

Central University of Odisha vice chancellor Prof I Ramabrahmam highlighted the features of the helpline that seeks to address the problems of distressed students in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. He said the "Bharosa" can address concern of any student of any university in Odisha, and over 400 calls have been received in the pilot phase of the project.

State Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo appreciated the efforts of the university and hoped that it will help students during the crisis period. Dr Meena Hariharan, President, Association of Health Psychologists, the collaborating agency with the central university for the initiative, congratulated the authorities of the institute.

© Copyright 2020