Allahabad University executive council votes against its renaming

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 11-05-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 20:29 IST
The Allahabad University’s executive council has decided against changing the name of the Centre-run varsity following the renaming of the district to Prayagraj, officials said on Monday. A varsity spokesperson said the executive council could not meet because of the coronavirus lockdown. So the opinion of its 15 members was sought through email.

“Three members did not respond, while the remaining 12 responded in the negative and a resolution has been passed against changing the name,” Shailendra Mishra told PTI. “The members wanted the name retained,” Mishra added.

