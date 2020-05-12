Left Menu
Development News Edition

Promote all class 11 students of West Bengal boards, schools asked

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-05-2020 11:20 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 11:20 IST
Promote all class 11 students of West Bengal boards, schools asked

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has asked its affiliated schools to promote all class 11 students as their annual exams could not be completed due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown. In a letter dated May 11, council president Mahua Das said as decided by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee all class 11 students should be declared promoted to the next class.

The council provides the question papers for the class 11 annual examinations, while the exams are conducted by the schools and papers are checked by internal examiners. Some of the papers of the class 12 board examinations and class 11 annual examinations, being conducted simultaneously, could not be held on the scheduled dates of March 23, March 25 and March 27 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government earlier said the higher secondary examinations will be held any day after June 10, while there will be no further annual exams for class 11 in this academic year. Around 11,10,000 students will be promoted from class 11 to class 12 this year with the government's decision, a council source said.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Microsoft introduces Back2Business solution boxes for SMBs in India

Microsoft has announced the launch of Back2Business solution boxes for helping Indian small and medium businesses SMBs maintain business continuity and embark on their cloud adoption journeys. Curated for specific scenarios in different org...

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation 8 tonight, a day after hinting at another possible extension of the lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus. PM Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 8 PM this evening, a t...

Motor racing-Vettel to leave Ferrari at end of 2020 F1 season

Four times world champion Sebastian Vettel will leave Ferrari at the end of the 2020 Formula One season, the Italian team said on Tuesday.This is a decision taken jointly by ourselves and Sebastian, one which both parties feel is for the be...

Pelosi wants to go big on aid, but McConnell sees no urgency

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is poised to unveil the next coronavirus aid package, encouraging Congress to go big on aid to help cash-strapped states and struggling Americans. Voting is possible as soon as Friday. But the bill is heading stra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020