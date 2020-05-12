Ladakh man's passion for teaching dwarfs his coronavirus fear

Despite having tested positive for COVID-19, a teacher in quarantine in Ladakh is making sure his students don't miss out on learning mathematical formulas or algebra problems more complex than the curveballs life may sometimes throw at them. Lodged in an isolation centre in Leh, Kifayat Hussain is taking online classes using internet communication tools like Zoom and making YouTube videos for his Class 9 and 10 students.

The teacher said he is doing a mix of online classes and pre-recorded videos as there are problems with the internet connectivity at the hospital at times. "Teaching is not just my job, but my passion. I was concerned that students will be left behind in their studies and it will be a burden for them if I cover the syllabus in a hurry in future. I had enough strength to teach so I thought I should give it a try," said Hussain.

His village was declared a containment zone after some people were found positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and he decided to get himself tested to avoid putting students at Lamdon Model Senior Secondary School at risk. Asked if he is scared, Hussain said, "I am not and, with the care that I am getting, I hope to get well soon." "Although I had no symptoms, I feared I could be carrying the virus. So I decided to get myself tested and went for it at our local hospital on April 30.

"Once I tested positive, my teachers, particularly my principal, phoned me and advised me to go for strict quarantine and get cured," he said. Hussain was then put into an isolation centre, where he decided to continue teaching to remain engaged and also to connect with his students.

He requested the Ladakh administration to allow him to take classes online. "My school provided me digital boards and pens and I started conducting daily classes from 2PM to 3PM through Zoom. I recorded lessons on YouTube and sent them to the students," Hussain said.

The school's principal, Dr Stanzin Dawa, said a teacher is a guiding light and nurtures a child's talent, builds his confidence, and prepares him for the life ahead. "In these difficult times, when people are scared, uncertain, the spirit of Kifayat Hussain illuminates our hearts and elevates our hope," he said.

Hussain too says highly of the principal and the administration. "I thank the UT Administration and am very grateful to Dr Stanzin Dawa and Mr Tsewang Paljor, President Managing Committee of Lamdon, for helping me at each step. And I express my gratitude to the hospital staff who have been taking care of me".

Hussain says the support from his family was an important catalyst that made teaching from the hospital possible. "Most families are scared of a COVID patient's name being revealed since people tend to maintain a distance from the patients even after they have been cured. My family did not pay heed (to such things) and understood my passion to teach," he said.

He said his students too appreciated his effort and fully supported him. "This means a lot to me. It is my honour that Rigzin Samphel, Commissioner Secretary of UT Ladakh, called me personally to praise me for my dedication and work. I have received calls from Lamdon family including Principal sir, management, faculty and staff, and also parents recognising my effort," he added.

His principal said they salute his commitment to teaching and pray that he gets well soon..