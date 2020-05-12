Left Menu
Assam professor found hanging

PTI | Jorhat | Updated: 12-05-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 21:11 IST
A senior professor of the Assam Agricultural University (AAU), who was recently accused of harassing female students, was found hanging in his office chamber here on Tuesday, police said. Dr Abhijit Sharma, faculty of Agriculture in the Department of Agronomy, committed suicide and investigations are on, a police official said.

AAU Dean Dr Jayanta Deka said Sharma had left a note saying he was falsely accused of causing harassment to senior female students. The note was found on the office table of Sharma who hailed from Amguri in neighbouring Sivasagar district.

A special enquiry committee has been formed by the university to enquire into the incident, the dean said..

