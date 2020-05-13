Foot operated sanitiser gadget developed in Puducherry

A foot operated hand sanitiser machine has been developed by the Motilal Nehru Government Polytechnic College here for the benefit of the people to protect themselves against COVID-19. The gadget had been designed jointly by students and staff of the polytechnic college, a release from the nearly 60-year old institution said here on Wednesday.

A team of the polytechnic staff handed over the machines to various government departments and also to District Collector T Arun on Wednesday. The Collector lauded the innovative skill of the staff and students particularly during the current crisis, officials said.