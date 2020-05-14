Left Menu
HRD advises CBSE to take online/offline tests of students failed in 9th and 11th

CBSE, in their notification, writes that the whole country is facing a challenging time due to Covid-19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 19:56 IST
Schools by providing remediation to such students can conduct online/offline/innovative tests and may decide promotion on the basis of this test. Image Credit: ANI

In view of the unprecedented circumstances of Covid-19Union Minister for Human Resource Development Shri Ramesh Pokhriya 'Nishank advised CBSE to provide an opportunity to all students, who have failed in 9th and 11th to take online/offline tests. Accordingly, CBSE has issued a notification regarding this.

CBSE, in their notification, writes that the whole country is facing a challenging time due to Covid-19. This is an unprecedented situation. Children are confined at home. Their schools are closed. They are experiencing mental stress and anxiety. Parents are worried about salaries, the health of family etc. In this difficult time, children who have not been able to clear school examinations will be even more upset. The queries of such students are constantly being received by CBSE. Queries from parents are also being received continuously. At such a difficult time, all of us will have to make joint efforts to relieve students from stress and to help them to mitigate their anxiety.

CBSE, in view of the requests of the parents and students, as a one time measure in an extraordinary situation, has decided that all the failed students of 9th and 11th will be provided with an opportunity to appear in a school-based test again. The opportunity will be extended to students irrespective of whether their examinations have been completed and the exam results have been released or their exams have not been completed. This facility is to be extended irrespective of a number of subjects and attempts.

Schools by providing remediation to such students can conduct online/offline/innovative tests and may decide promotion on the basis of this test. This test can be taken in all subjects in which students have failed. Before holding the test, the schools will give sufficient time to the students to prepare. Therefore all schools affiliated to CBSE will provide an opportunity to all the failed students of classes 9th and 11th for all subjects where students have failed. It is once again reiterated that this exemption is to be extended to all the students even if they have been given the opportunity earlier to this notification also.

This one-time opportunity is being extended only in the current year in view of the unprecedented conditions of Covid-19. This benefit is a one time measure and will not be extended in future.

(With Inputs from PIB)

