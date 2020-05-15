Left Menu
Development News Edition

New funding to boost education programme to benefit over 11,000 Kiwis

“This includes a modern approach to rebuilding night classes, which were slashed in the middle of our last economic crisis in 2010,” Chris Hipkins said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 15-05-2020 07:04 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 07:04 IST
New funding to boost education programme to benefit over 11,000 Kiwis
“The funding will also support the ongoing operation of ACE Aotearoa who plays an important leadership and co-ordination role across the sector and will help ensure the effective implementation of this initiative throughout New Zealand,” Chris Hipkins said. Image Credit: Twitter(@chrishipkins)

New funding to boost Government-funded Adult and Community Education (ACE) will give more than 11,000 New Zealanders more opportunities to learn, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said.

"This includes a modern approach to rebuilding night classes, which were slashed in the middle of our last economic crisis in 2010," Chris Hipkins said.

"Budget 2020 included a $16 million boost to Adult and Community Education to help providers meet the increased needs for training and upskilling.

"It will expand courses to better support people displaced from work and facing barriers to entering the labour market, and people experiencing social isolation.

"It's the Government's strong view that people of all ages deserve opportunities to learn throughout their lives.

"With this funding boost, New Zealanders will have access to more courses throughout the country, including night classes.

"This could include courses that build digital knowledge – which is increasingly essential in the modern world, foundational courses that give people opportunities in areas with skills shortages, and courses for people who can feel isolated.

"ACE is accessible, inclusive and tends to be relatively inexpensive, which reduces barriers to participation and provides pathways to employment and further education and training.

"Based on current levels of funding and the number of learners currently accessing Government-funded ACE, we expect this initiative to benefit up to 11,300 New Zealanders.

"The funding will also support the ongoing operation of ACE Aotearoa who plays an important leadership and co-ordination role across the sector and will help ensure the effective implementation of this initiative throughout New Zealand," Chris Hipkins said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Only Customs-permitted to be able to import tobacco products in NZ

The Government will close a loophole that allowed some people to import cigarettes and loose-leaf tobacco for manufacturing cigarettes and roll your owns for sale on the black market without excise tax being paid, says Minister of Customs J...

Brazil and Mexico report record surge in coronavirus cases as Latin America reels

Brazil and Mexico on Thursday reported a record one-day rise in new coronavirus cases, just as leaders of both countries intensified attempts to reopen their economies even as the spread of the virus in Latin America is seemingly gathering ...

Giants' Baker, Seahawks' Dunbar wanted for armed robbery

New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar are wanted by the Miramar Fla. Police Department on charges of armed robbery with a firearm after an alleged incident at a party late Wednesday night. A...

Mexico's president pushes back on government forecast coronavirus could impoverish millions

Mexicos President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador pushed back on Thursday against a government report that forecast the coronavirus pandemic could drag millions of Mexicans into extreme poverty in Latin Americas second largest economy.CONEVAL, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020