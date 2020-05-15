All students of classes 1-8 in Odisha govt schools promoted

The Odisha government announced on Friday that all students, studying in classes 1-8 in state-run schools will be promoted. Assessing the situation arising due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Odisha government is keen to mitigate the anxiety of students, parents and schools, a notification issued by the School and Mass Education Department said.

Keeping in view the interest and academic welfare of the students, against the background of the prevailing extraordinary circumstances and the lock-down, the government is pleased to order that all students studying in Odisha State Government schools under School & Mass Education Department, in Classes I to VIII in the academic year 2019-20 stand promoted to the next class, it said. All schools are requested to ensure that this information is disseminated to students concerned and their guardians, it added.

The department also issued two separate notifications reagrding the promotion of students of class 9 and class 11. These promotions are conditional keeping in view the performance of the students in the previous examinations, an official said.