Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pelosi to college grads: Know your purpose, power

PTI | Northcarolina | Updated: 18-05-2020 03:42 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 03:42 IST
Pelosi to college grads: Know your purpose, power

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told graduating seniors at Smith College on Saturday to focus on their unique purpose and power during the coronavirus pandemic and beyond. Pelosi, the first female speaker of the US House, was part of an online commencement ceremony hosted by the private women's college in Northampton, Massachusetts.

“During this crisis and in the days, weeks and years that will follow, the world needs your leadership,” she said. “Our goal as leaders is to shorten the distance between what is inconceivable to some but inevitable to us. Because Smithies are relentless and persistent, I am confident in your ability to do so.” Pelosi, D-Calif., said graduates would be well served by the resilience, courage and perseverance they have honed over the past four years. “So, as you go forth, embrace the groundbreaking legacy of those who came before you,” she said. “Know your purpose. Know your power.”

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

Vedanta reappoints Priya Agarwal as Non-Executive Director for three years

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

India among 62-nation seeking probe into WHO's COVID-19 response

A total of 62 countries, including India has backed a joint effort by Australia and European Union, calling for an independent inquiry into the WHOs response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a draft resolution proposed for 73rd World ...

Chile finance, presidency ministers in quarantine after meeting with infected lawmakers

Two of Chiles top Cabinet ministers said on Sunday they would quarantine after coming in close contact with Chilean lawmakers who tested positive for the coronavirus during negotiations in Congress. Ignacio Briones, Chiles finance minister,...

Mexico cites virus in slapping down renewable energy

The Mexican government has cited the coronavirus pandemic as a justification for new rules that will reduce the role of renewable energies like solar and wind power, granting a reprieve to the governments own ageing, fossil-fuel power plant...

Nigeria impounds British plane for breaking coronavirus flight ban rules -aviation minister

Nigeria impounded a plane operated by a British company for allegedly contravening a flight ban imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the aviation minister said on Sunday.Passenger flights into the country, with the exception of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020