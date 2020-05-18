Left Menu
Dates of remaining exams of CBSE Class X, XII announced by HRD Minister

The Minister also extended his best wishes to the students for the examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 18:01 IST
Dates of remaining exams of CBSE Class X, XII announced by HRD Minister
Earlier during a webinar interaction with the students on May 5, Shri Pokhriyal had said that the remaining exams of CBSE X and XII  will be conducted between July 1-15. Image Credit: ANI

Union Human Resource Development Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced the dates of remaining examinations of CBSE Class X and XII in New Delhi today. The Minister said that the examinations of Class X will be conducted for the students of North East Delhi only, while the exams of class XII will be held for students across the country including North-east Delhi. All examinations will be between 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Earlier during a webinar interaction with the students on May 5, Shri Pokhriyal had said that the remaining exams of CBSE X and XII will be conducted between July 1-15.

On this occasion, Shri Pokhriyal said that the ministry of HRD was fully committed to the fact that while announcing the exam dates, special care will be taken that the students get plenty of time for exam preparation and now students will be able to concentrate on their preparations. The Minister added that apart from this we have also instructed CBSE to take care of social distancing while conducting examinations so that the health of students and teachers can be ensured. The Minister also extended his best wishes to the students for the examination.

(With Inputs from PIB)

