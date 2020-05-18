Left Menu
Development News Edition

Angie Motshekga to brief on preparations for schools re-opening

 According to the DBE, the postponement is, to allow for further consultation with stakeholders in the education sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 18-05-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 20:08 IST
Angie Motshekga to brief on preparations for schools re-opening
The briefing which is scheduled to get underway at 4 pm, will be held at the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) head office in Pretoria. Image Credit: Twitter(@DBE_SA)

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is expected to brief media on Tuesday, on preparations for the re-opening of schools amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

"The Minister of Basic Education, Mrs Angie Motshekga, will give an update on the preparations for the re-opening of schools during a media briefing to be held on Tuesday, 19 May 2020," said the Department of Basic Education (DBE) on Monday.

Tuesday's briefing is expected to outline proposed dates for the reopening of schools.

The briefing was initially scheduled for Thursday, 14 May 2020.

According to the DBE, the postponement is, to allow for further consultation with stakeholders in the education sector.

The Minister on Monday met with the Council of Education Ministers.

The briefing which is scheduled to get underway at 4 pm, will be held at the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) head office in Pretoria.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

"Get Out! Move!" Belgium relaxes lockdown for lazier nation

Belgium is taking the next step in its relaxation of the coronavirus lockdown on Monday and is also telling people get up Schools are opening up to more students, markets are setting up again and museums are reopening their doors. And the s...

Spain reports 59 coronavirus deaths overnight, lowest in two months

Spains overnight death toll from the coronavirus was 59 on Monday, the lowest figure in two months, the government said.The cumulative death toll rose to 27,709, while the number of confirmed cases rose to 231,606 on Monday from 231,350 the...

ANALYSIS-Cities hastily add pandemics to long list of 21st-century threats

In early 2018, parched by a severe drought, Cape Town rallied its residents and businesses to slash water use and stop its taps running dry. Now, lessons from the water crisis are helping the South African city respond to the coronavirus pa...

UK expands virus testing; anyone over 5 with symptoms now eligible

Britain expanded its testing scheme on Monday to allow anyone aged over five with COVID-19 symptoms to book a test to see if they have the virus, health minister Matt Hancock announced.Hancock also said the government had recruited 21,000 s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020