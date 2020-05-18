Angie Motshekga to brief on preparations for schools re-opening

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is expected to brief media on Tuesday, on preparations for the re-opening of schools amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

"The Minister of Basic Education, Mrs Angie Motshekga, will give an update on the preparations for the re-opening of schools during a media briefing to be held on Tuesday, 19 May 2020," said the Department of Basic Education (DBE) on Monday.

Tuesday's briefing is expected to outline proposed dates for the reopening of schools.

The briefing was initially scheduled for Thursday, 14 May 2020.

According to the DBE, the postponement is, to allow for further consultation with stakeholders in the education sector.

The Minister on Monday met with the Council of Education Ministers.

The briefing which is scheduled to get underway at 4 pm, will be held at the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) head office in Pretoria.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)