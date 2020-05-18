Left Menu
Long wait for northeast Delhi students over as CBSE announces datesheet for pending board exams

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 20:13 IST
The announcement of the datesheet for pending class 10 and 12 exams by the CBSE on Monday ended the uncertainty looming over northeast Delhi students for whom the board examinations had to be postponed twice this year. While class 12 exams will be conducted across the country, the class 10 exams are only pending in northeast Delhi, where they could not be held due to violence sparked by protests against the amended Citizenship Act. According to CBSE officials, class 10 exams will be held on four days.

"The class 10 exams will be staggered on four dates, starting July 1. The first paper will be of Social Sciences, while the next day students will be required to appear in Science exam. "On July 10, exams will be conducted for both courses of Hindi, and on July 15 for both courses of English," CBSE Controller of Examination Sanyam Bhardwaj said. For class 12, in North East Delhi, Physics exam will be held on July 3, Accountancy (July 4), Chemistry (July 6), English (July 8) and Political Science (July 14).

On July 15, four class 12 exams have been scheduled in North East Delhi -- Mathematics, Economics, History and Biology. In February, the northeast part of the national capital was rocked by violence in which 53 people were killed and over 200 injured. The areas worst affected in the violence included Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura.

In view of the violence, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had postponed exams at over 80 centres in northeast Delhi area till February 29. The board had announced a fresh schedule, according to which class 12 exams in the area were supposed to begin on March 31 and conclude on April 14, while exams for class 10 were scheduled from March 21 to March 30. However, the exams had to be again postponed in view of the coronavirus outbreak and the nationwide lockdown.

