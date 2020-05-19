JU authorities discuss holding of final yr semester exam with students

Jadavpur University authorities are eliciting feedback of students about the possible examination format of final year semester tests keeping in mind factors like number of days lost due to the nationwide lockdown and the necessity of maintaining social distancing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. JU Pro-Vice Chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharya told PTI on Tuesday that the authorities held a video-conferencing with students of arts and engineering faculties two days back where the students put forward certain suggestions about the examination format.

"Both VC Prof Suranjan Das and I attended the video conferencing where we heard about the views of students from the engineering and arts faculties. These are only preliminary talks. We will hold several rounds of discussions soon," he said. A spokesman of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology Students Union said students of physics have spoken in favour of online assessment if academic activities do not resume by July.

Students of the mathematics department have asked for an average to be done on the individual mark of every candidate awarded in the last semester. They were against online assessment at home pointing out that many students do not have net facilities and several of them had to leave the hostel and paying guest accomodation at a short notice when the lockdown was announed without carrying their notes, the FETSU member said.

AFSU Chairperson Teerna Bhattacharya said, majority of the students in arts faculty were not sure if at all written examination can be held in the present situation taking into account several factors like the number of days lost and implementing social distancing norms. Hinting that most of the students were in favour of evaluation through home assignments instead of written examination in the present situation, she said, "We are in favour of giving every department its own autonomy in deciding the modalities of evaluation and not impose a single yardstick as the module and course material varies from one department to another." While the AFSU had communicated the views of the students to the VC and Pro-VC on Sunday, she said, "The final decision has not been communicated to us as yet. Further discussions will be held." General Secretary of Jadavpur University Teachers Association (JUTA) Parthapratim Roy said, "Discussions are going on between students and the university authorities.

Teachers are also holding talks among themselves. "We have to take a mutually acceptable stand keeping in mind the academic standard of the university and future of students. We have to see that the process of evaluation is not diluted."