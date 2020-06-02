Left Menu
Development News Edition

WB Governor appoints Goutam Chandra as Pro-VC of Burdwan University

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-06-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 14:31 IST
WB Governor appoints Goutam Chandra as Pro-VC of Burdwan University

West Bengal Governor and Chancellor of state universities Jagdeep Dhankhar has appointed Professor Goutam Chandra as pro-Vice Chancellor of Burdwan University. Dhankhar, in an official communication from Raj Bhavan on June 1, appointed Chandra as the Pro-VC (Administration and Academic) of the university with immediate effect.

"In exercise of the power conferred by sub-section (1) of section 9A of the Burdwan University Act, 1981 (as amended) I, the Chancellor of the University of Burdwan appoint Professor Goutam Chandra.....as Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Administration & Academic)....for a period of four years or up to the age of 65 years or until further order, whichever is earlier," the Raj Bhavan communique said. Chandra is currently the head of Zoology department.

Higher Education minister Partha Chatterjee could not be contacted for comments. The minister had in past accused the governor of meddling in the affairs of the universities on several occasions and taking decisions without discussing with the Higher Education department.

Dhankhar in turn had maintained that he was acted within constitutional parametres and sought every stakeholders support to enhance academic standard of higher educational institutions without political interference. Meanwhile, the Higher Education department on Mondya night appointed Ashis Panigrahi, Zoology professor of Kalyani University, as the Pro-VC (academic) of Burdwan University, an official said.

The official refused to comment on the governor's appointment of Professor Goutam Chandra as pro-Vice Chancellor of Burdwan University..

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Paytm claims telecom firms not preventing phishing; HC seeks Centre, Trai response

The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought response of the Centre and telecom regulator Trai on online payment platform Paytms plea alleging that telecom operators are not blocking those who are defrauding its customers by phishing activities over...

Mohena Kumari Singh on testing positive for COVID-19: Can't sleep, initial days been difficult

TV actor Mohena Kumari Singh, best known for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, on Tuesday said she is struggling with sleep after she, along with family members, were diagnosed with the coronavirus. Mohena, who last year tied the knot with Utta...

Hindustan Copper board approves increase in borrowing limit to Rs 1,350 cr

State-owned Hindustan Copper on Tuesday said its board has approved the increase in borrowing limit of the company from consortium and other banks from existing Rs 850 crore to Rs 1,350 crore. The approval was granted during the board meeti...

Goa: Plaint filed with police against fake COVID-19 message

Taking cognisance of a fake social media message regarding the coronavirus spread in Goa, the state government has filed a complaint with the police under the Epidemic Diseases Act, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Tuesday. He said a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020