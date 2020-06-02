Left Menu
Development News Edition

West Bengal announces new dates for class 12 board exams

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-06-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 23:26 IST
West Bengal announces new dates for class 12 board exams

The class 12 exams of the state boards were further rescheduled on Tuesday with Education Minister Partha Chatterjee announcing that the remaining papers will be held on July 2, 6 and 8. The decision was taken as the government has ordered schools to remain shut till June 30.

Chatterjee said the exams will start on July 2 instead of the earlier announced date of June 29. "So instead of July 6, the last date of the higher secondary exams will now be July 8," the minister said.

The higher secondary examinations for most of the subjects have been conducted from March 13 to March 21. The examinations for the subjects that were scheduled on March 23, 25 and 27 were postponed due to coronavirus outbreak.

The subjects for which the exams were postponed are Physics, Nutrition, Education, Accountancy, Chemistry, Economics, Journalism, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic, French, Statistics, Geography, Costing and Taxation, Home Management and Family Resource Management..

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump and Bolsonaro discussed research effort on using hydroxychloroquine to fight coronavirus -White House

U.S. President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro discussed a joint research effort on using the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine as both a prophylaxis and treatment for the coronavirus, the White House said on Tuesday...

Elderly couple, man murdered in separate incidents in Rajasthan's Sikar

An elderly couple and a man were murdered in two separate incidents in Rajasthans Sikar district on Tuesday, police said. The elderly couple was killed in Dantaramgarh area over a property dispute, they said.Additional SP Neem ka thana Dine...

Pak Cabinet approves export of PPE, sanitizers amid surge in coronavirus cases

Pakistan Cabinet on Tuesday approved export of domestically manufactured Personal Protective Equipment and sanitizers amid a surge in the coronavirus cases, which has crossed the 76,000-mark in the country. Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired...

West Bengal Guv takes 'strong exception' to Education Minister for calling him as 'BJP man'

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Tuesday took a strong exception to widely reported statement of states Education Minister Partha Chatterjee in which he has called the Governor BJP man for the appointment of Prof Goutam Chandra the P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020