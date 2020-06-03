Aspire Impact partners with Darden School of Business to make case studies-based curriculum

An online program will be launched for high school students to develop successful leaders through unique case studies, social enterprise Aspire Impact said. The program, which will be offered online this year, is in academic partnership with the Darden School of Business at University of Virginia, the Aspire Impact said in a statement.

"This one-of-a-kind program, for students of grade 9-12, aims to nurture young minds and develop successful leaders through unique case studies and experiential pedagogies. The modules are inspired by the age old-practice of text based Socratic Dialogues, case studies and exercises from Giving Voice to Values (GVV) Program – a unique curriculum developed by Mary C. Gentile, PhD., Professor of Practice at the Darden School of Business. The program which commences on June 15 till June 26, 2020, will be jointly certified by Aspire Impact and GVV, University of Virginia - Darden School of Business, the statement said. Amit Bhatia, Founder and CEO of Aspire Impact shared the USP of this program saying, “In these unprecedented times, nurturing leaders for social impact in the future becomes all the more important, which is what our program intends to do".