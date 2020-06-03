Left Menu
Development News Edition

IIT Ropar ranked 47th in the Asia University rankings

PTI | Rupnagar(Pb) | Updated: 03-06-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 21:55 IST
IIT Ropar ranked 47th in the Asia University rankings

The Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar has been ranked 47th in the Asia University rankings 2020, a statement said here. The IIT, Ropar entered the top 50 list for the first time, said a statement issued by the IIT Ropar.

“Amid pandemic crisis, a cheering news to share that IIT Ropar has achieved the rank among top 50 institutions in the Times Higher Education Asian University rankings 2020,” IIT Ropar Director Sarit K Das said. With the 47th rank, IIT Ropar's growing influence has echoed its vision of contribution to knowledge, to society and to the nation, Das further said.

In February this year, the institute had also made a debut in the Emerging Economies University rankings 2020, being ranked 63rd, sharing the rank with IIT Madras, said the statement. Das said even in this time of COVID-19, IIT Ropar is progressively giving solutions to combat this pandemic which is a proof of its commitment to the nation.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

We hope US' non-immigration visa review will consider benefits of H1-B visa: FS

India hopes the US review of non-immigration visa will take into account the long term benefits of H1-B visa for American competitiveness and not affect the provision of essential services at this critical hour of the COVID-19 outbreak, For...

India launches jobs plan for migrants in 'testing times'

India on Wednesday unveiled a jobs plan for testing times in a bid to get migrants back at work after the worlds biggest coronavirus lockdown stripped millions of their livelihood.With a mammoth repatriation effort underway, tens of thousan...

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

Attack on Titan Season 4 is one of the most anticipated anime series of 2020. With the severe success of Season 3, the anime enthusiasts are passionate to know when Season 4 will be released.Many fans are applauding the new trailer of Attac...

Cyclone Nisarga weakens further; now a deep depression

After hitting the Maharashtra coast with wind speeds of up to 120 kmph on Wednesday afternoon, Cyclone Nisarga weakened into a deep depression late evening, the India Meteorological Department said. The process of landfall, which began at 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020