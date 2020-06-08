Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Naval Academy trustee apologizes for racial remarks

PTI | Jacksonville | Updated: 08-06-2020 01:56 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 01:56 IST
Former Naval Academy trustee apologizes for racial remarks

A former member of the US Naval Academy alumni trustees issued an apology statement Sunday for racially insensitive comments made on social media. Retired Captain Scott Bethmann was asked to resign as a trustee on Saturday after a live conversation with his wife that was posted on Facebook disparaged admission by the academy of African Americans, Asian Americans and women.

“There are no words that can appropriately express how mortified and apologetic my wife and I are about the insensitive things we said that were captured on social media,” Bethmann said in the statement. “There is never a time when it is appropriate to use derogatory terms when speaking about our fellow man." The comments were made by Bethmann and his wife, Nancy, while they were watching TV news and discussing the Black Lives Matter movement. The Florida Times-Union reports they were overheard using a slur for African Americans and making other racial comments on the Facebook Live feed. “These attributed statements do not represent the mission and values of the Alumni Association, the Naval Academy or the US Navy,” Retired Admiral Samuel J. Locklear III said in a statement. “As volunteer leaders in our communities, we must be inspirations and examples for all citizens." Locklear, chairman of the academy's alumni association, said he accepted Bethmann's resignation as an alumni trustee and asked the chapter in Jacksonville, Florida, to appoint someone else to the position.

Locklear said there about 65,000 members of the Naval Academy alumni association..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

Science News Roundup: Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19

EXCLUSIVE-In warning sign for Trump, Republicans growing pessimistic about country's direction

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 1,891,690 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 3,593 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Slave trader's statue torn down in UK amid global inequality protests

A statue to a 17th century British slave trader was torn down on Sunday during an anti-racism protest in Bristol in southwest England amid calls for other historic reminders of the slave trade to be removed.The move sparked debate among Bri...

Soccer-La Liga to use 'virtual' stands and audio for broadcasts

La Liga will use virtual images of stands in television broadcasts with added fan audio, produced by the makers of the FIFA video game, when it returns to action on Thursday. Domestic broadcasters in Spain will offer their viewers the choic...

Biden to meet with George Floyd's family before funeral

Former Vice President Joe Biden plans to travel to Houston to meet with the family of George Floyd and will provide a video message for Floyds funeral service. A Biden aide on Sunday described the plans of the Democratic presidential candid...

Officials urge Floyd protesters to get coronavirus tests

With New York City poised to reopen after a more than two-month coronavirus shutdown, officials on Sunday lifted a curfew that was in place amid protests of police brutality and racial injustice. But they also urged that demonstrators be te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020