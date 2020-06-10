Mamata asks pvt schools not to hike fees

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged private schools in West Bengal not to hike fees this year owing to the critical economical situation due to the COVID-19 crisis. She also indicated that closure of schools may be extended for a month beyond June 30.

"It's my request to the private schools not to hike fees this year. This time the schools were closed. I urge you because people do not have money in their hands," she said. "No doubt the students are affected in a way because the schools are closed. We decided to keep the schools closed till June 30, but I think it may continue in July as well," she said.

Schools and higher educational institutions in West Bengal are closed since March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. PTI SCH SOM SOM