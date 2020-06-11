NIRF rankings: IIT Madras, IISc Bangalore bag top positions

Left Menu
IIT Madras, IISc Bangalore and IIT Delhi bagged the top three positions among educational institutions in the country in the HRD Ministry's National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) announced on Thursday. The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Research, Mohali stood third.In the medical colleges category, AIIMS Delhi got the top spot followed by PGI, Chandigarh and CMC, Vellore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 14:22 IST
IIT Madras, IISc Bangalore and IIT Delhi bagged the top three positions among educational institutions in the country in the HRD Ministry's National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) announced on Thursday. As per the annual rankings, the top three universities are---IISc Bangalore, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Banaras Hindu University.

IIM Ahmedabad has been ranked as the top B-School in the country followed by IIM Bangalore and Calcutta. Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced that Miranda College bagged the top rank among colleges, followed by Lady Sri Ram College for Women and St Stephen's College.

As per the rankings, the top three engineering colleges in the country are IIT Madras, IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay. In the pharmacy category, the top institute is Jamia Hamdard in Delhi followed by Panjab University, Chandigarh. The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Research, Mohali stood third.

In the medical colleges category, AIIMS Delhi got the top spot followed by PGI, Chandigarh and CMC, Vellore. The annual rankings are usually announced in April but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

