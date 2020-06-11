Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai-born billionaire brothers fund Oxford University’s newest college

We hope that this endowment for the Reuben College will help keep Oxford University at the global forefront of research in the vital areas of Environmental Change, AI and Machine Learning and Cellular Life, thereby helping to improve the lives of millions of people long into the future,” they said.Due to welcome its first students in the autumn of 2021, Reuben College says it has already attracted an outstanding line-up of academic Fellows.

PTI | London | Updated: 11-06-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 18:43 IST
Mumbai-born billionaire brothers fund Oxford University’s newest college

India-born Reuben brothers, who are among the richest businessmen in Britain, have donated 80-million pounds to establish a major new scholarship programme for graduate and undergraduate students at the University of Oxford’s newest college, the university said on Thursday. David and Simon Reuben, recently ranked the UK’s second-richest billionaires with a fortune of 16 billion pounds in ‘The Sunday Times’ annual rich list, made the “transformational gift” to Park College established by the university last year. The university said that in recognition of the “historic gift” from the Reuben Foundation, the college is now set to become “Reuben College”.

“The current pandemic has shown us just how vital it is to have access to the very best medical research and academic thinking,” the Reuben family said in a statement. “Fortunately, in the UK we have some of the finest minds in the world working in some of the most pre-eminent academic institutions. We hope that this endowment for the Reuben College will help keep Oxford University at the global forefront of research in the vital areas of Environmental Change, AI and Machine Learning and Cellular Life, thereby helping to improve the lives of millions of people long into the future,” they said.

Due to welcome its first students in the autumn of 2021, Reuben College says it has already attracted an outstanding line-up of academic Fellows. The university’s 39th college – the first for 30 years – was created as a new base for graduate students who are eager to embrace opportunities for interdisciplinary exchange and apply their research to address key future challenges. The college says it aims to generate new insights into the biggest questions of our time by bringing academics from traditionally different disciplines together to work on challenging themes and share their knowledge with the college’s graduate students. The initial research themes are: Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Environmental Change; and Cellular Life, which includes ongoing work in understanding Covid-19 and the current pandemic.

“Thanks to the extraordinary generosity of the Reuben family, Reuben College will join the storied ranks of Oxford Colleges,” said Professor Louise Richardson, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Oxford. “Now, more than ever, our society needs a new generation of highly educated researchers to address the global challenges that transcend national borders. This gift represents a vote of confidence in Oxford, a vote of confidence in the power of research to solve societal problems, and above all, a vote of confidence in the future,” she said.

The Reuben Foundation donation expands the existing Reuben Scholarship Programme, which was established in 2012 for disadvantaged undergraduate students. The programme will now also include Oxford-Reuben graduate scholarships for students. Lisa Reuben, Trustee of the Reuben Foundation, said: “The Reuben Foundation has been supporting Oxford University for many years with its scholarship programme to support those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

“We are delighted to further our ties with the university through this endowment, creating the new Reuben College which will become part of Oxford life in perpetuity along with a further enhanced scholarship endowment.” Located in a suite of buildings on the historic Radcliffe Science Library site, Reuben College is said to be in the heart of the University’s Science Area. The buildings are currently undergoing refurbishment to create a central site for the college’s graduate students. On completion in 2021, the new college hopes to offer accessible and modern facilities, with flexible spaces for quiet study, group meetings, seminars and workshops, public events and social occasions. Professor Lionel Tarassenko, President of the college, added: “This gift is a massive endorsement of our mission to provide a genuinely collaborative home for academics and foster new, interdisciplinary approaches to problems of global significance which will inspire our graduate students.” Reuben College said it is preparing to start recruiting its first cohort of graduate students this September, ready for admission in the autumn of 2021..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Trump authorizes sanctions over ICC Afghanistan war crimes case

President Donald Trump on Thursday issued an executive order authorizing U.S. sanctions against International Criminal Court employees involved in an investigation into whether American forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan. A senior T...

Syria's Assad fires his PM amid worsening economic crisis

Syrian President Bashar Assad has fired his prime minister a month ahead of elections as the economic crisis worsens and public anger rises in the territory under his control. Assad on Thursday also appointed the current water resources min...

Cong writes to PM, seeks probe into Assam gas well tragedy

The opposition Congress urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to initiate a high-level probe into the gas well tragedy of Oil India Limited OIL in Assam and said strict action should be taken against those found responsible for it....

9 corps commander meets JK LG, briefs him about security situation

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, the commander of 9 corps, called on Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu at Raj Bhavan on Thursday and briefed him about the security situation, an official spokesman said. The LG and the GoC discussed effective ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020