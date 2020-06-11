Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't use schools as COVID-19 care centres: MNS

The local unit of the Raj Thackeray-led MNS on Thursday opposed the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC)'s move to take over educational institutes, especially schools, for use as COVID-19 care centres in the city.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 11-06-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 20:03 IST
Don't use schools as COVID-19 care centres: MNS

The local unit of the Raj Thackeray-led MNS on Thursday opposed the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC)'s move to take over educational institutes, especially schools, for use as COVID-19 care centres in the city. The TMC, since the last few days, has started taking over educational institutes, including colleges and schools, to convert them as COVID-19 care centres (CCCs) in view of the rising cases of coronavirus.

MNS Thane and Palghar chief Avinash Jadhav warned the TMC against using educational institution premises as CCCs. He said once classes resume, students will be scared to sit in rooms earlier used to house coronavirus patients.

"This will cause mental agony to students which should be avoided," Jadhav said. Jadhav sought to know the TMC is taking over schools and colleges when a number of marriage halls and hospitals are available in the city.

"The government has reserved 80 per cent of the beds in private hospitals which the corporation can very well take over," the MNS leader said. The TMC has said they are converting educational institutes into CCCs to deal with the rising number of COVID- 19 cases in the city.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

SC asks DoT to reconsider Rs 4 lakh cr claim on PSUs, says demand impermissible

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Department of Telecommunications DoT to reconsider within three days its demand seeking Rs 4 lakh crore in past dues from non-telecom PSUs such as GAIL, saying raising such a demand using its verdict ...

Euro zone bonds rally after Fed, supply deluge

Euro zone government bonds rallied on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it plans years of extraordinary support to counter the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and as markets digested a deluge of issuance from ...

Milley says he was wrong to accompany Trump on church walk

Army Gen Mark Milley, the nations top military officer, said Thursday he was wrong to accompany President Donald Trump on a walk through Lafayette Square that ended in a photo op at a church. He said his presence created a perception of ...

NIA supplementary charge sheet against 2 persons for running fake currency smuggling racket

The National Investigation Agency NIA on Thursday filed a supplementary charge sheet in Patna against two persons for allegedly running a fake currency smuggling racket even when one of them was lodged in a Kolkata prison, the agency said i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020