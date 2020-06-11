Left Menu
COVID-19 : Odisha cancels all pending UG, PG final semester exams

All examinations of medical courses will be conducted as per schedule, the official said. Examinations of students with more than two back papers in final semester or final year exams, were also cancelled, he said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-06-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 21:52 IST
COVID-19 : Odisha cancels all pending UG, PG final semester exams

Odisha government Thursday cancelled all undergraduate and postgraduate final semester examinations except in medical courses in view of the situation due to COVID-19, an official said. All examinations of medical courses will be conducted as per schedule, the official said.

Examinations of students with more than two back papers in final semester or final year exams, were also cancelled, he said. While some of the examinations were held before the lockdown, certain theory and practical examinations are pending as the educational institutions are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic crisis.

The decision in this regard was taken at a meeting presided over by Higher Education Minister A K Sahoo through video conferencing and attended by vice chancellors, principals of autonomous colleges and senior officials of the department, the sources said. Sahoo said as per the decision, universities and autonomous colleges will follow the methodology recommended by UGC for evaluation for final or final semester examination and results should be published by August end.

The students will be given marks following the evaluation methodology, including prescribed weightage for internal assessment and remaining weightage to average of marks obtained in all previous semesters or years in a particular subject, the minister said. If some students feel that the marks given are not in line with their expectation, then they can apply for writing the examination by November 2020. The revised results in such cases will be published by December 2020, an official of the department said.

This will, however, not be applicable for universities and colleges where the examinations have already concluded, he said. Evaluation of back papers will be done as per proportionate quotient or any other alternate method.

The new method will, however, not be applicable for medical courses and all examinations of medical courses will be conducted as per schedule, the official added..

