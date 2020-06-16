Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tripura govt forms 32-member committee to decide on reopening of schools

The committee, which will be chaired by Nath, consists of the vice-chancellor of Tripura Central University (TCU), former education minister Tapan Chakraborty and all three directors of as many wings of the education department. Besides, the directors of the three wings of the health department, representatives from among journalists, social workers and student bodies such as NSUI, SFI and ABVP have been included in the committee.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 16-06-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 19:37 IST
Tripura govt forms 32-member committee to decide on reopening of schools

Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Tuesday announced the formation of a 32- member committee to take decision on reopening of schools. The committee, which will be chaired by Nath, consists of the vice-chancellor of Tripura Central University (TCU), former education minister Tapan Chakraborty and all three directors of as many wings of the education department.

Besides, the directors of the three wings of the health department, representatives from among journalists, social workers and student bodies such as NSUI, SFI and ABVP have been included in the committee. Apart from this, six invitee members will decide on reopening minority educational institutions like madrasas and missionary schools, Nath told reporters.

He said, results of all school-level examinations will be declared before June 25 in three phases and the mark-sheets would be given to parents as students will not be allowed to come to schools. The minister also said that in view of the prevailing situation, grace marks will be given to help students get through the exams.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

India's borders will remain intact under Modi's leadership: BJP chief Nadda

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday asserted that the borders of India will remain intact under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing the Kerala Jan-Samvad virtual rally, he referred to the India-China face-off...

Snooker-Thorne, 66, in induced coma after respiratory failure

English former professional snooker player Willie Thorne has been put into an induced coma after suffering respiratory failure while being treated for leukaemia in Spain, his carer has said. Thorne, 66, had been rushed to hospital last week...

Saudi Arabia loses 34% oil revenue and billions dollars of Haj due to COVID-19

This was supposed to be Saudi Arabias year to shine as host of the prestigious G20 gathering of world leaders. The event would have seen Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman share handshakes and wide smiles with presidents and prime ministers. ...

Goa CM briefs PM on business resumption; pushes for mining ops

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about business activities which have started in the state amid the COVID-19 crisis and insisted on resumption of mining operations, saying it will boost the lo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020