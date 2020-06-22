Left Menu
Maha: Results of classes 10 and 12 board exams likely in July

Thackeray, who recently instructed initiating online pilot projects at the start of the academic year, watched demonstration of online classes during the meeting. He directed the school education department to ensure that syllabi of classes 1 to 12, which are available in the electronic form, is compatible to be accessed from all devices, and is available offline too, a statement said.

Maha: Results of classes 10 and 12 board exams likely in July

Results of Maharashtra Board examinations for classes 10 and 12 are likely to be declared in July, a top official said on Monday. Results of class 12 (HSC) examinations may be declared by July 15 and that of class 10 (SSC) exam likely by July-end, said Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education chairperson Shakuntala Kale in a virtual meeting of Education department.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad also attended the meeting. Thackeray, who recently instructed initiating online pilot projects at the start of the academic year, watched demonstration of online classes during the meeting.

He directed the school education department to ensure that syllabi of classes 1 to 12, which are available in the electronic form, is compatible to be accessed from all devices, and is available offline too, a statement said. The CM watched a demonstration of Google Meet online classes during video conferencing with the department.

Students should not face any technical glitches in first place, and if they do, the issues be addressed immediately, the CM is quoted as saying. Thackeray instructed the education department to ensure to conduct a proper admission process for class 11.

The admission process will be online in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Amravati and Nashik divisions, while elsewhere it will be offline, the statement said..

