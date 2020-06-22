MP: FY and SY graduation students to be promoted sans exams

The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday decided to promote first and second year students of graduation courses along with students in the second semester of post-graduation without conducting exams in view of the coronavirus situation. Separately, a decision about opening of schools would be taken on July 31, a government official said, adding that a meeting was held in evening by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The decision would be implemented in higher and technical education institutes in the state. "It was decided that students of undergraduate first and second years and those in the second semester of post-graduate courses will be admitted to the next class or semester on the basis of marks of their previous year or semester or through internal assessment, without any exam," the official said.

The government also decided to declare results of students of the final year of graduation and those in the fourth semester of post-graduate courses on the basis of highest marks obtained by them during previous years or semesters, he said. Students in the final year or semester who want to improve their marks by taking exam will have the option to take the offline exam at a later date.

There are a total of 17.77 lakh students of graduate and post-graduate courses in the current academic session in the state. The official also informed that the examination of classes 10 and 12 has been completed.

Results of class 10 are expected in the first week of July and those of class 12 in the third week of July, he added..