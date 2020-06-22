Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: FY and SY graduation students to be promoted sans exams

The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday decided to promote first and second year students of graduation courses along with students in the second semester of post-graduation without conducting exams in view of the coronavirus situation.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 22-06-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 23:50 IST
MP: FY and SY graduation students to be promoted sans exams

The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday decided to promote first and second year students of graduation courses along with students in the second semester of post-graduation without conducting exams in view of the coronavirus situation. Separately, a decision about opening of schools would be taken on July 31, a government official said, adding that a meeting was held in evening by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The decision would be implemented in higher and technical education institutes in the state. "It was decided that students of undergraduate first and second years and those in the second semester of post-graduate courses will be admitted to the next class or semester on the basis of marks of their previous year or semester or through internal assessment, without any exam," the official said.

The government also decided to declare results of students of the final year of graduation and those in the fourth semester of post-graduate courses on the basis of highest marks obtained by them during previous years or semesters, he said. Students in the final year or semester who want to improve their marks by taking exam will have the option to take the offline exam at a later date.

There are a total of 17.77 lakh students of graduate and post-graduate courses in the current academic session in the state. The official also informed that the examination of classes 10 and 12 has been completed.

Results of class 10 are expected in the first week of July and those of class 12 in the third week of July, he added..

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Nigeria cuts production of 13.67 million barrels of oil amid COVID-19 lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal: 14 more deaths take COVID-19 toll to 569; 413 fresh cases detected

Fourteen more people died of coronavirus in West Bengal on Monday, taking the states death toll to 569, while 413 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 14,358, a health department bulletin said. Twelve out of the 14 deaths were due to c...

U.S. Senate, House steer toward first votes on competing police reform bills

The Republican-led U.S. Senate and Democratic-led House of Representatives will vote this week on separate bills aimed at addressing police misconduct following George Floyds death in police custody, but neither measure is likely to become ...

Iran to send black boxes from downed Ukrainian airliner to France

Iran will send the black boxes from a downed Ukrainian airliner to France for analysis, the countries said on Monday.Iran shot down the Ukraine International Airlines flight on Jan. 8 with a ground-to-air missile, killing 176 people, in wha...

Canada's biggest city, Toronto, to reopen businesses, ending three-month lockdown

Toronto, Canadas most-populous city and financial capital, will allow businesses to reopen starting on Wednesday, joining other regions in the province of Ontario in ending a three-month pandemic lockdown, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020