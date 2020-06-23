Left Menu
Haryana not to hold higher education exams next months

The Haryana government has decided not to hold higher and technical education examinations next month and students will be promoted to the next semester on the basis of internal assessment and previous performance, said state minister Kanwar Pal on Tuesday Earlier, the Haryana's Higher and Technical Education Department had said all terminal examinations of final semesters will be conducted from July 1 to 31.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-06-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 21:19 IST
The Haryana government has decided not to hold higher and technical education examinations next month and students will be promoted to the next semester on the basis of internal assessment and previous performance, said state minister Kanwar Pal on Tuesday Earlier, the Haryana's Higher and Technical Education Department had said all terminal examinations of final semesters will be conducted from July 1 to 31. The education minister in a statement here said if a university wishes, then it may conduct online examinations if it is fully prepared and equipped for the same. It will have to ensure that all students are able to take such exams. The minister said students of intermediate and final semesters will be promoted to the next semester on the basis of the internal assessment/assignment and previous examinations. Both components will be given 50 per cent weightage each.

However, students will have the option for improvement in grades later on the basis of a written examination once the coronavirus situation improves. The same formula will also be applicable for distance education/private students, he said. The minister said the students with academic arrears in previous examinations may also be exempted and promoted to the next semester on the average basis of the previous examinations. The same formula will also be applicable for distance education/private students, Pal said. The education minister said for the first-year students, only internal assessment may be calculated for promotion.

He said practical examinations where ever not conducted so far, the marks are to be awarded as an average of all previous practical examinations or the 80 per cent average of theory examinations marks of previous semesters whichever is higher. He said admissions to university teaching departments shall be conducted at the their level, whereas for undergraduate and postgraduate levels in colleges, a centralised online admission process will be held by the Higher Education Department. The minister said the examination of first-year students, promotion of intermediate year students to next the semester/year and awards of practical examinations in all polytechnics of the state will also be held in a similar manner. He said that the government has taken this decision after consultation of all vice-chancellors with various stakeholders.

