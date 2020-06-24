Left Menu
Development News Edition

Universal, inclusive education ‘non-negotiable’

“It has never been more crucial to make education a universal right, and a reality for all”, UNESCO chief Audrey Azoulay said in the report’s foreword. 

UN News | Updated: 24-06-2020 07:31 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 07:31 IST
Universal, inclusive education ‘non-negotiable’
The core recommendation of the GEM Report is to understand that inclusive education means equal access for all learners, notwithstanding identity, background or ability. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Inclusive education should be a "non-negotiable" right for all children, the head of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) said in a new report launched on Tuesday.

Released at the start of what is being heralded as a "decade of action" for education, as the world grapples with the COVID-19 crisis, the 2020 Global Education Monitoring (GEM) Report illuminates how countries are putting diversity at the core of their education systems, with varying degrees of success.

"It has never been more crucial to make education a universal right, and a reality for all", UNESCO chief Audrey Azoulay said in the report's foreword.

Challenges abound

However, as underlying inequalities exacerbate learners' needs, well-meaning laws and policies often falter, and educational opportunities continue to be unequally distributed, keeping quality education out of reach for many.

Even before the pandemic, one-in-five children, adolescents and youth were entirely excluded from education.

Stigma, stereotypes and discrimination mean millions more are further alienated inside classrooms, with the current crisis further perpetuating different forms of exclusion.

And while the world is "in the throes of the most unprecedented disruption in the history of education", Ms Azoulay stated that social and digital divides "have put the most disadvantaged at risk of learning losses and dropping out".

"More than ever, we have a collective responsibility to support the most vulnerable and disadvantaged, helping to reduce long-lasting societal breaches that threaten our shared humanity", she said.

Inclusivity is key

The core recommendation of the GEM Report is to understand that inclusive education means equal access for all learners, notwithstanding identity, background or ability.

And it identifies different forms of exclusion, how they are caused and what can be done to mitigate them.

Moreover, GEM provides policy recommendations to make learner diversity a strength, to be celebrated as a force for social cohesion.

Ms Azoulay noted that "the COVID-19 pandemic has further exposed and deepened" inequalities and the "fragility of our societies".

At the same time, past lessons have shown that health crises can leave many behinds, particularly poor girls who may never return to school.

As the world seeks to rebuild inclusive education systems, the report recommends practices on governance, curricula, teacher education, school infrastructure - and relations with students, parents and communities - aimed at increasing access to the classroom.

The UNESCO chief called it "a call to action we should heed", paving the way for more resilient and equal societies in the future.

"Only by learning from this report can we understand the path we must take in the future", she said.

A look at the numbers

Inclusion is not just an economic but also a moral imperative.

And yet, 40 per cent of the poorest countries have not supported at-risk learners during the COVID-19 crisis.

Furthermore, the law in a quarter of the world's countries, require children with disabilities to be educated in separate settings, while only 10 per cent have laws to ensure full education inclusion.

"To rise to the challenges of our time, a move towards more inclusive education is non-negotiable – failure to act is not an option", she concluded.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Rockets sign injured Nwaba to two-year contract

The Houston Rockets signed injured journeyman wing David Nwaba on Tuesday, taking advantage of the transaction window to add to their small-ball lineup for next year. Nwaba, who is out for the season after tearing his Achilles in December w...

World's first yoga university outside India 'Vivekananda Yoga University' launched in US

As part of the 6th International Yoga Day commemorations, the worlds first yoga university outside India has been launched in Los Angeles, offering programmes that combine scientific principles and modern research approaches to the ancient ...

Nearly 1.25 lakh Indians returned from overseas under Vande Bharat Mission: Hardeep Puri

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said that nearly 1,25,000 Indians have returned from different countries under the Vande Bharat Mission. He informed that 6,037 people returned to India from overseas on June 23.Va...

Sexual violence against children during armed conflict, vastly under-reported

While warring parties agreed to more than 30 action plans, road maps, command orders and other measures to better protect children in 2019 the highest number in any one year rape and other forms of sexual violence remain vastly under-repo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020