CBSE board exams result to be declared by Jul 15; class 12 students to get option of improving score

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 11:21 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 11:21 IST
CBSE board exams result to be declared by Jul 15; class 12 students to get option of improving score

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced that the results for class 10 and 12 exams will be declared by July 15. According to Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, the exams which were pending due to the COVID-19 situation have been cancelled.

"Results will now be declared following an alternate assessment scheme. Class 12 students will get an option to appear for exams later to improve their score. However, for students who chose for sit for exams, their marks in the exams will be treated as the final score," Bhardwaj said in an official notification. "Class 10 students will not get the chance to appear for improvement exam. Their result declared by the board shall be treated final," he added.

