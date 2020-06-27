Few takers for virtual schooling in Goa, teachers complain

Days after Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that online classes were not compulsory, teachers of higher secondary schools complained that several students were opting out from virtual lessons. Earlier this week, Sawant had clarified that online classes were not compulsory, as many students did not have gadgets and proper internet facilities.

In a release, the Higher Secondary Teachers' Association has questioned why the state government had asked schools to start online classes for Classes 11 and 12 in the first place. "Earlier, the chief minister had said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a delay in reopening of schools. Accordingly, teachers were trained by the department of education for online classes," president of the association Anant Pissurlekar said.

However, Sawant's latest announcement has led to a decline in the number of students attending online classes, with many who were initially attending also opting out, he claimed. "If these online classes were not beneficial, then why did they ask us to conduct them in the first place?" he asked.

Meanwhile, a senior official of the education department said the decision to not make online classes compulsory was taken after several parents complained about lack of internet connectivity. "Some parents also found it difficult to buy gadgets such as laptops and mobile phones, which are required for virtual schooling," he said, adding that the chief minister had made these reasons amply clear in his announcement.