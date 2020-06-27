UP Madhyamik Shiksha Board declares Class 10, 12 results

Left Menu
He said the passing percentage among girl students was better than the boys. The schedule was announced 10 months in advance and the exams were conducted from February 18 to March 6, Sharma said, adding that evaluation of the answer books was completed in 23 days.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-06-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 19:29 IST
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Board declared the results of Class 10 and 12 examinations on Saturday. Riya Jain of Baghpat and Abhimanyu Verma and Yogesh Pratap Singh of Barabanki bagged the first three spots in the High School examination, and Anurag Malik of Baghpat, Pranjal Singh of Allahabad and Utkarsh Shukla of Auraiya are the top three scorers in the Intermediate exam, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said.

Over 56.10 lakh students had registered for the High School (10th) and the Intermediate (12th) examinations conducted by the board, and over 52.57 lakh examinees had appeared in them. Announcing the results, Sharma said despite the odds posed by the COVID-19 situation, the UP board was announcing the results in time to help the students plan their future.

The passing percentage this time in the High School examination is 83.31 per cent and in the Intermediate, it is 74.63 per cent, Sharma said. He said the passing percentage among girl students was better than the boys.

The schedule was announced 10 months in advance and the exams were conducted from February 18 to March 6, Sharma said, adding that evaluation of the answer books was completed in 23 days. Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the students and their parents. They also lauded the Secondary Education Department for evaluating answer sheets in adverse circumstances. Patel said the meritorious students have made their parents and teachers proud, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said.

The chief minister also congratulated his deputy. In his congratulatory message, Adityanath said the meritorious student by their hardwork and talent registered their names as 'toppers' of the largest board in the country.

He expressed confidence that the country and the state will get benefit of talent of the meritorious students. "The state government will felicitate the top-10 meritorious students of the High School and Intermediate. The passing percentage of girls was higher than the boys, which is praiseworthy," Adityanath said. He said distribution of marksheets will commence from July 1. "During this, face covers or masks must be put on and social distancing be strictly adhered to," the chief minister said.

