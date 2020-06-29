Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK PM Johnson to use COVID-19 funds to revamp school buildings in Labour Party's stronghold

Rebuilding schools, which have suffered over the years from government spending cuts, will be his first step, with funding targeted at the buildings in the worst condition in England, especially in northern and central regions. "As we bounce back from the pandemic, it's important we lay the foundations for a country where everyone has the opportunity to succeed, with our younger generations front and centre of this mission," Johnson said in a statement.

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-06-2020 08:41 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 03:00 IST
UK PM Johnson to use COVID-19 funds to revamp school buildings in Labour Party's stronghold
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out plans for a 10-year rebuilding programme for schools in England on Monday, part of government efforts to help Britain "bounce back" from the coronavirus crisis. Johnson, whose popularity has flagged over his government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, will make a speech on Tuesday to set out an infrastructure programme, allowing him to return to election pledges that helped him win a large majority.

Much of the new spending will be targeted at those areas in northern and central England that had traditionally supported the main opposition Labour Party, but where many voters backed the governing Conservatives at last year's election. Rebuilding schools, which have suffered over the years from government spending cuts, will be his first step, with funding targeted at the buildings in the worst condition in England, especially in northern and central regions.

"As we bounce back from the pandemic, it's important we lay the foundations for a country where everyone has the opportunity to succeed, with our younger generations front and centre of this mission," Johnson said in a statement. The rebuilding programme will start in 2020-2021 with the first 50 projects and will be supported by more than 1 billion pounds ($1.23 billion) in funding, the government said, adding that 560 million pounds and 200 million pounds would go to repairs and upgrades to schools and further education colleges respectively this year.

It said the 560 million pounds for school repairs and upgrades was on top of more than 1.4 billion pounds in school condition funding committed in 2020-21, and that the 200 million would bring forward plans announced by the finance minister. "This major new investment will make sure our schools and colleges are fit for the future, with better facilities and brand new buildings so that every child gets a world-class education," Johnson said.

($1 = 0.8106 pounds)

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam grounds Pakistani pilots over licence concerns

Vietnams aviation authority said on Monday it had grounded all Pakistani pilots working for local airlines, amid concern from global regulators that some pilots may have been using dubious licences. Pakistan said last week it will ground 26...

Fighting in Taiwan parliament after opposition occupies building

Fighting erupted in Taiwans parliament on Monday as lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party DPP broke through barricades erected by the main opposition Kuomintang KMT who had occupied it to protest against government tyranny....

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks wary as coronavirus threatens economic reopening

Asian share markets began the week with a cautious tone on Monday as the relentless spread of the coronavirus finally made investors question their optimism on the global economy, benefiting safe harbour bonds and the U.S. dollar.MSCIs broa...

Taiwan parade celebrates LGBT Pride, island's virus success

The Taiwanese capital held its annual LGBT Pride parade on Sunday, making it one of the few places in the world to proceed with such an event in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. The parade in Taipei has drawn tens of thousands of peopl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020