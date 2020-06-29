Nigeria: KSCE authorities discover 2,000 fake NCE certificates, says Prof. Yusuf Abdul

Nigeria's Kwara State College of Education(CoED), Professor Yusuf Abdul Raheem has said that the authorities of the institution have discovered about 2,000 fake National Certificate of Education (NCE) allegedly issued in the name of the institution, according to a news report by This Day.

However, he has said that some of the certificates were tendered as genuine in government agencies and establishments for employment.

Abdul Raheem dropped the hint to journalists in Ilorin while speaking on the state of education in the country.

He alleged that some staff members of the institution were responsible for the issuance of the counterfeit results.

The provost stated that the college had detailed the Department of State Service (DSS) to trail one of the suspects, who he identified as a dismissed staff of the institution.

He stated that the institution had requested the state Ministry of Education, State Universal Basic Education Board, and the state Teaching Service Commission to undertake verification of their staff to ascertain the genuineness of the certificates being paraded.

According to him, more than 2,000 fake results are outside which were given to students from this school.

"We went to SUBEB, Teaching Service Commission, and the Ministry of Education and asked them to do a verification of results. Many of them have come back and we have discovered that many of the results were fake. They were produced by our own people here, " he said.

"Many of my staff members were taken to the DSS, as we don't have a problem with our lecturers. It is now left for those who are holding the certificates to own up. But we thank God now that nobody can give assistance except it is within the confines of the law. Our lecturers are now going to their classes and the students are happy, " Raheem added.