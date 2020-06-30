Left Menu
Development News Edition

Despite COVID-19 outbreak, IIT Delhi breaks record of its previous years' campus placements

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi has broken its previous years' record of campus placements despite economic slowdown triggered by the COVID-19 outbreak and several companies pulling back their job offers, IIT officials said. During the pandemic, the second phase of placements continued in an online mode, through which around 100 students bagged job offers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 19:47 IST
Despite COVID-19 outbreak, IIT Delhi breaks record of its previous years' campus placements
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi has broken its previous years' record of campus placements despite economic slowdown triggered by the COVID-19 outbreak and several companies pulling back their job offers, IIT officials said. According to the officials, over 1,100 offers, including multiple pre-placement ones, were made to the institute's graduating students from various national and international organizations. "IIT Delhi has broken all previous year records of job placements. This year, it was observed that the number of placement offers increased by 4 per cent. Approximately, 85.6 pc undergraduate and postgraduate students who availed placement services of the institute got placed," said S Dharmaraja, Head, Office of Career Services (OCS) "The remaining students explored for other options like higher studies, research, civil services examination, start-ups or have got jobs through their own contacts and efforts," he added.

Earlier, IIT-Delhi had to re-conduct the second phase of its placement drive as several companies rescinded their offers. During the pandemic, the second phase of placements continued in an online mode, through which around 100 students bagged job offers. "Over 430 organizations had registered for the placement season in the academic year 2019-2020 offering more than 600 job profiles. During the pandemic, the second phase of placements continued in an online mode and around 100 students bagged job offers during this online phase as well," Dharmaja added.

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had in April asked all the directors of IIT to conduct special placement drive for students affected by the cancelled job offers in the wake of the pandemic.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

"It’s depressing": Britain locks down Leicester again after COVID-19 flare-up

Britain has imposed a stringent lockdown on the English city of Leicester following a local flare-up of the novel coronavirus, overshadowing Prime Minister Boris Johnsons attempts to nudge the country back to normality.The United Kingdom ha...

EU reopens its borders to 14 nations but not to US tourists

The European Union announced Tuesday that it will reopen its borders to travellers from 14 countries, but most Americans have been refused entry for at least another two weeks due to soaring coronavirus infections in the US. Travelers from ...

Parents from different States moves SC seeking moratorium on school fees for lockdown period

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court by the parents of children from different States seeking declaration of moratorium or deferment of payment of school fees during the COVID-19 induced lockdown. The plea also seeks direction to Cent...

Rajasthan govt issues order for unlock 2 implementation from July 1 to 31

Rajasthan government has issued an order regarding the implementation of unlock 2 for the period of July 1 to 31. The order read, The lockdown in Containment Zones and prohibition of certain activities in the areas outside the Containment Z...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020