On National Doctors' Day, Vardhan also released Good Clinical Practice Guidelines Handbook and Prospectus for Fellowship Programme for International Students (FPIS) of National Board of Examinations (NBE). Exhorting the medical community to pledge to follow ethical behaviour in their profession, he said, "Good Clinical Practice Guidelines Handbook is an attempt to provide guiding points to all Diplomates of National Board (DNB) residents to follow the principles of ethical and professional conduct expected from a medical professional.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 20:52 IST
Vardhan expresses gratitude to doctors for their selfless service during COVID-19 pandemic
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday expressed deep gratitude to doctors for their selfless service during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying "they are our real heroes". On National Doctors' Day, Vardhan also released Good Clinical Practice Guidelines Handbook and Prospectus for Fellowship Programme for International Students (FPIS) of National Board of Examinations (NBE).

Exhorting the medical community to pledge to follow ethical behaviour in their profession, he said, "Good Clinical Practice Guidelines Handbook is an attempt to provide guiding points to all Diplomates of National Board (DNB) residents to follow the principles of ethical and professional conduct expected from a medical professional. The exercise is aimed at the safety of doctors and patients alike." He emphasised on the importance of understanding their roles and responsibilities as a 'Good Clinical Practitioner' during the formative years of DNB resident training life, the Union health ministry said in a statement. The National Board of Examinations came into existence in 1975, as a wing of the National Academy of Medical Sciences and has been conducting postgraduate medical examinations at the national-level since 1976, the ministry said.

Vardhan also released Fellowship Programme for International Students (FPIS), prospectus for 2020-2021, in 11 specialties of 42 institutions, the ministry said. "This is the first time that International Fellowship Programme is being launched for international students from all countries, including SAARC nations, at Post MD or MS level through common fellowship entrance test and would go a long way in enhancing the prestige of the country in the international medical sphere," he said. Congratulating doctors, Vardhan paid tributes to Dr B C Roy, in whose honour the country celebrates July 1 as the National Doctors' Day.

"Becoming a doctor is a personal achievement, becoming a good doctor is a continuous challenge. It is the only profession where one can earn their daily bread and serve the entire humanity at the same time," he said. The minister also expressed deep gratitude to doctors for their selfless service during the COVID-19 pandemic. "They are our real heroes," Vardhan said. On the course structure, he said National Board of Examinations (NBE) flagship DNB programmes are offered in 82 disciplines and sub-specialties of modern medicine, which includes DNB Programme in 29 broad, 30 super specialties and fellowship programme in 23 sub-specialties across 703 private and government institutions. "The NBE is encouraging government, PSU, municipal, private sector hospitals across the country to start the DNB programme to bridge the specialist gap in the country by increasing the number of post graduate seats using existing infrastructure and clinical resources," Vardhan was quoted as saying in a statement.

The Board was registered as an autonomous organisation under the Union health ministry in 1982 with the objective of conducting high standard post-graduate examinations in the field of modern medicine on all India basis, formulating basic training requirements for eligibility, developing curriculum for post graduate training and accreditation of institutions where this training is imparted. The students enrolled are called Diplomates of National Board (DNB).

