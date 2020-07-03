CICSE announces up to 25 pc reduction in syllabus for 2021 board exams

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Friday announced a reduction of up to 25 per cent in syllabus for classes 10 and 12 board exams in 2021 taking into account the learning disruption due to closure of schools during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. "...Schools across the country have been shut for the past three months due to the lockdown. While a number of CISCE-affiliated schools have tried to adapt to this changed scenario and have tried to keep alive the teaching learning process through online classes, there has been a significant shortening of the academic year and loss of the instructional hours," CICSE Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon said.

"To make up for the loss in instructional hours during the current session, the CISCE has worked with its subject experts, to reduce the syllabus for all major subjects at the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) levels. Syllabus reduction has been done, keeping in mind the linear progression across classes while ensuring that the core concepts related to the subject are retained," he added. Arathoon said at present the syllabi has been reduced by up to 25 per cent, but that is subject to further review of the prevailing conditions and the council may have to reduce it further in case the prevailing conditions don't turn conducive.

"Given the academic loss till July, which is around 45 days we have reduced the syllabus for the students appearing for Class 10 and 12 Boards up to 25 pc. However, that is subject to further review as from July first week our schools are only able to resume online classes. This could have further adverse effects. We may even have to reduce the syllabi further and may even have to go up to 50 pc reduction," he said. The board has directed its schools to ensure that the subject teachers concerned at the ICSE and ISC levels transact the syllabus strictly according to the sequence of topics given in the syllabus, so as to facilitate further reduction in syllabus, if required, depending on the situation of the pandemic in the country.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is also in the process of reducing the syllabus and has sought suggestions from various stakeholders. However, the final syllabus has not been notified yet. Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the central government announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. A nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which came into effect the next day. While the government has eased several restrictions, schools and colleges continue to remain closed.