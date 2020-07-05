Left Menu
Education key to solving all pressing problems, Anand Kumar tells Cambridge varsity students

Emphasising that education is the only way people can find solutions to all pressing problems in the world, Super 30 founder and mathematician Anand Kumar said it was important to stay positive and bring about qualitative changes in life, amid the COVID-19 crisis.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 05-07-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 18:11 IST
Education key to solving all pressing problems, Anand Kumar tells Cambridge varsity students

Emphasising that education is the only way people can find solutions to all pressing problems in the world, Super 30 founder and mathematician Anand Kumar said it was important to stay positive and bring about qualitative changes in life, amid the COVID-19 crisis. Addressing a webinar organised by Cambridge University Bharatiya Society, he also said that the India's education system provides opportunities to all, irrespective of their class or creed.

The Cambridge University Bharatiya Society, according to its website, aims to promote Indian culture and traditions through its publications and activities. "Be it, poverty, deprivation, hunger or inequality, education has the answer to each of these problems," Kumar, who teaches underprivileged students and prepares them for engineering exams, said.

Talking about the COVID-19 pandemic, he said it has posed a problem for the mankind and advised the students to turn it into an opportunity for self-correction. "This is the time to stay positive and reignite the energy within to bring about qualitative changes in life. It is also an opportunity to introspect and indulge in much- needed self-correction," he said.

Kumar, who had once secured admission in Cambridge University but failed to fly to the US due to financial constraints, said he was glad to have got a chance to connect with the institute. The 47-year-old mathematician also said that the Right to Education Act needs to be implemented effectively in the country to ensure that all children get to go to school.

Super 30, a highly acclaimed educational programme founded by Kumar, trains 30 underprivileged students every year for IIT entrance examination, without charging any fee. His life and work are portrayed in the 2019 film, Super 30, where Kumar is played by Hrithik Roshan.

