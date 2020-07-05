AAP MP Sanjay Singh asks HRD minister to cancel DU's online exams
Singh said many students faced technical glitches during the mock exam. "Keeping in view the above, I request you to kindly cancel online examinations of Delhi University," he said.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 22:55 IST
AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday wrote to HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' urging him to cancel online exams of the Delhi University. In a letter, Singh said many students who are living in different states do not have access to the internet for appearing in exams.
A mock online exam was conducted on July 4 by the Delhi University ahead of the final open book examinations from July 10. Singh said many students faced technical glitches during the mock exam.
"Keeping in view the above, I request you to kindly cancel online examinations of Delhi University," he said. The mock exams of the university will continue till July 8.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sanjay Singh
- Delhi University
- AAP