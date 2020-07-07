Left Menu
Jindal School of Environment & Sustainability Partners with 20 Organizations Globally

Collaborations Offer Internships and Work Experience Opportunities to Jindal Students to Address Environmental IssuesSonipat, 7 July 2020: The Jindal School of Environment and Sustainability (JSES), the newly established ninth school of O.P. Jindal Global University has forged substantive collaborations with 20 international and Indian organizations working on environmental and sustainability issues for its undergraduate students.

These collaborations will enable the students to get a practical understanding of ecological and conservation issues through work experience and will result in internship and placement opportunities. JSES has confirmed collaborations with 20 leading organizations, which will provide research and internship opportunities to the students enrolled in the B.A. (Hons.) in Environmental Studies.

The world is headed towards a climate crisis and students must have hands-on experience in working towards a greener future. The 20 organizations in collaboration with JSES are The World Wildlife Fund, Pacific Environment, World Resource Institute, MC Mehta Foundation, Environment Support Group, Global Policy Insights, Toxics links, Tagore Society for Rural Development, Navdanya Foundation, Indian Council for Enviro – Legal Action, Delhi Greens, Envipol, Green Munia, Dhiway – Research, Uneako, Centre for Science & Environment, Rajputana Society of Natural History, Future group – CSR, Hyundai Electric and the Directorate of Environment & Climate Change.

These collaborations will enable JSES students to undertake internships at these organizations, thereby adding to their understanding of environmental and sustainability issues. Consequently, graduates of JSES will have multifarious career opportunities at international, national, regional, state, and local government institutions and agencies, NGOs, and the private sector, where corporations and industries also need expertise in developing projects that require environmental impact assessments.

The Founding Dean of the Jindal School of Environment and Sustainability, Professor (Dr.) Armin Rosencranz, taught climate change, energy and environmental law and policy for 20 years at Stanford University and brings great experience and knowledge to JSES. Dean Rosencranz did his undergraduate studies at Princeton University and obtained three postgraduate degrees, JD, MA and Ph.D. from Stanford University.

Announcing this major initiative to empower the UG students who will be pursuing B.A. (Hons.) in Environmental Studies at JSES, Dean Rosencranz observed, "This is a landmark initiative promoted by the Jindal School of Environment & Sustainability (JSES). Rarely ever in the world of universities, that a new school has developed such an opportunity to its undergraduate students, at the time of the commencement of the school. By attracting internationally qualified faculty members and pooling together interdisciplinary scholars under a single school, JSES is positioning itself as a producer of knowledge and shaper of careers in the environment, climate change and energy, wildlife protection and the broader issues of sustainable development.

The organizations with which JSES has established these collaborations are leading in the field of environment and sustainability and will help promote experiential learning for the students who will be pursuing the B.A. (Hons.) in Environmental Studies." The Jindal School of Environment and Sustainability (JSES), the ninth school of the O.P, Jindal Global University was set up in 2019 with an aim to address environmental education through its newly established B.A. (Hons.) in Environmental Studies, which will commence classes in September 2020.

The curriculum of the program incorporates seven aspects of environmental studies: (i) ecology and biology; (ii) demography and science; (iii) human and environment interaction; (iv) climate change; (v) renewable energy; (vi) environmental laws; and (vii) forests and wildlife to provide a holistic education in environmental studies. Environment and Sustainability is an evolving discipline that covers many aspects of our daily lives.

A primary goal of the Jindal School of Environment And Sustainability is to offer undergraduate students a concentration in environmental studies with an opportunity to explore how humans interact with the environment, including physical, biological, philosophical, social, and legal elements. This includes forests and other public spaces, land use, all forms of energy, climate change, air, water and toxic chemical pollution, wetlands and delta management, transport and transport fuels, sustainability, environmental crimes, biodiversity and wildlife protection, food security, urban environmental issues, natural resources conservation and management, corporate social responsibility, environmental justice, and norms of international environmental law and policy.

