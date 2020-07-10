Left Menu
CISCE declares class 10, 12 results; no merit list this year

A total of 1,125 schools had presented their candidates in the exam. The board had last week announced an alternate assessment scheme for the two classes after the pending exams were cancelled in view of a spike in COVID-19 cases.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 18:10 IST
The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Friday announced results for class 10 and 12 exams even as it decided against bringing out a merit list this year in view of "exceptional circumstances". While the board recorded a pass percentage of 99.34 per cent for class 10 exams, up by 0.8 per cent since last year, the pass percentage for the class 12 exams stood at 96.84 per cent, recording a marginal increase.

The board had to cancel its pending exams in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases and the result has been calculated on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme decided by it. "Given the exceptional circumstances, this year CISCE will not be publishing a merit list for either the ICSE or ISC year 2020 examinations," CISCE Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon said. "This year has been exceptionally difficult for everyone due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the multiple national and states' lockdowns, coupled with many other related problems," he added.

As per the results announced, a total of 2,06,525 candidates have cleared the class 10 exams, known as the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), while 1,377 candidates have been unsuccessful. The class 12 exams, called the Indian School Certificate (ISC) exam, have been cleared by 85,611 candidates while 2,798 students have been unsuccessful.

"At this point, I would like to commend our candidates, who have shown exemplary resilience and fortitude during this crisis period, faced with the agony of a long wait for a possible delayed examination in the remaining papers, the subsequent prolonged wait for the results while simultaneously continuing their studies of the next class or preparing for the entrance examinations. Your patience and perseverance are to be admired," Arathoon said. The ICSE examination is conducted in 61 written subjects of which 22 are Indian languages, nine are foreign languages and two classical languages. A total of 2,341 schools had presented their candidates in the exam. The ISC examination is conducted in 51 written subjects of which 15 are Indian languages, six are foreign languages and one is a classical language. A total of 1,125 schools had presented their candidates in the exam.

The board had last week announced an alternate assessment scheme for the two classes after the pending exams were cancelled in view of a spike in COVID-19 cases. As per the scheme, candidates have been assessed based on the best three percentage marks obtained in subjects for which board exams were conducted and the marks of their internal assessment as well as project work were taken into account.

The exams, which were earlier postponed due to the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, were scheduled to be conducted from July 1 to 14. The board had later announced that class 10 and 12 students can choose not to appear for the pending board exams and be marked as per their performance in pre-board exams or internal assessment. However, the exams were cancelled in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

The students who want a revaluation of their exams can apply for rechecking up to July 16..

