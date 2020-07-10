Left Menu
Final year UG exams in HP to be held in August

Bhardwaj said that admission for classes 11 and 12 and first year of BA, BSc and BCom would start from July 13 to 25. The minister said the results of matric (class 10) and plus two (class 12) had already been declared by the state school education board.

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Friday decided to conduct next month the final year or sixth-semester examinations for BA, BSc and BCom courses which were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The decision was taken by the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said the universities have been asked to hold the exams in accordance with the latest guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Bhardwaj said the examination for the final year or sixth semester of BA, BSc and BCom would most probably be held after August 16 and those for postgraduate courses would be held in September.

The minister said that the decision for the examination for the first and second year of BA, BSC and BCom would be taken later on. Bhardwaj said that admission for classes 11 and 12 and first year of BA, BSc and BCom would start from July 13 to 25.

The minister said the results of matric (class 10) and plus two (class 12) had already been declared by the state school education board. The students or their parents may apply online for the admission for these classes and the scrutiny of application forms would be held in August, he said. Bhardwaj reiterated that private schools of the state which are providing online education may charge tuition fees fixed last year. The private schools will have to provide salaries to their teachers and they can not expel any of the staff members, he added.

All the educational institutions in the state will remain closed till July 31, he said, adding the decision on reopening them would be taken after considering all the aspects..

