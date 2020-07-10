Punjab govt cancels pending class 12, open school exams

Amid the continuing COVID-19 crisis, the government on Friday cancelled all the pending examinations of various classes which had been slated to be held after July 15 by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). Punjab School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said the state government has decided to cancel all the pending examinations of class 12, open school and several other categories. He said the decision has been taken in view of the "hard times" due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister said it would not be possible for the Education Department to conduct examinations in the near future due to the COVID-19 challenges. The results now will be declared on the basis of students’ performance in the subject with the highest marks as examinations of some subjects have already been taken by the PSEB before the pandemic outbreak.

He said the results are also needed to be declared at the earliest to enable students to choose their desired courses in higher education. “For example, if any student has appeared in the examinations of only three subjects, the average of the higher marks obtained in the two subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted,” said Singla.

He said the marks of practical subjects and on-the-job training for vocational subjects will also be awarded on this basis. The minister said in case of open school students, the board will declare the results on the basis of 'credit carry formula' and will award average marks on the basis of marks obtained by them in the subjects in which they have passed in earlier sessions.

He said the students, who were to appear under the 'golden/final chance category' of the PSEB for reappearance or compartment examination, will also be awarded average marks on the basis of subjects cleared earlier by the students..