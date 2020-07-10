Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab govt cancels pending class 12, open school exams

Amid the continuing COVID-19 crisis, the government on Friday cancelled all the pending examinations of various classes which had been slated to be held after July 15 by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). Punjab School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said the state government has decided to cancel all the pending examinations of class 12, open school and several other categories.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-07-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 20:36 IST
Punjab govt cancels pending class 12, open school exams

Amid the continuing COVID-19 crisis, the government on Friday cancelled all the pending examinations of various classes which had been slated to be held after July 15 by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). Punjab School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said the state government has decided to cancel all the pending examinations of class 12, open school and several other categories. He said the decision has been taken in view of the "hard times" due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister said it would not be possible for the Education Department to conduct examinations in the near future due to the COVID-19 challenges. The results now will be declared on the basis of students’ performance in the subject with the highest marks as examinations of some subjects have already been taken by the PSEB before the pandemic outbreak.

He said the results are also needed to be declared at the earliest to enable students to choose their desired courses in higher education. “For example, if any student has appeared in the examinations of only three subjects, the average of the higher marks obtained in the two subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted,” said Singla.

He said the marks of practical subjects and on-the-job training for vocational subjects will also be awarded on this basis. The minister said in case of open school students, the board will declare the results on the basis of 'credit carry formula' and will award average marks on the basis of marks obtained by them in the subjects in which they have passed in earlier sessions.

He said the students, who were to appear under the 'golden/final chance category' of the PSEB for reappearance or compartment examination, will also be awarded average marks on the basis of subjects cleared earlier by the students..

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tedros says COVID-19 review will not impede WHO work

World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday he was confident a review announced a day earlier of the WHOs handling of the coronavirus pandemic would not interfere with its response to the disease. Te...

CBI takes over probe into Sathankulam deaths

Tuticorin TN, Jul 10 PTI The Central Bureau of Investigation has taken over the probe into the deaths of a father-son duo in Sathankulam in the district following alleged custodial torture. A special team of CBI officials arrived here on Fr...

Punjab govt cancels pending class 12, open school exams

Amid the continuing COVID-19 crisis, the government on Friday cancelled all the pending examinations of various classes which had been slated to be held after July 15 by the Punjab School Education Board PSEB. Punjab School Education Mi...

Around 60 cops at Vikas Dubey's demolished house; locals unwilling to speak

There was an eerie silence outside the demolished house of gangster Vikas Dubey where around 60 policemen are keeping a hawk-eyed vigil after the news spread that he was killed in an encounter on Friday. The policemen, most of whom are depl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020