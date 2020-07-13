Left Menu
Development News Edition

Girls outshine boys in class 12 exams, CBSE not to announce merit list this year

The Trivandrum region recorded the highest pass percentage at 97.67 whereas the lowest pass percentage was recorded at 74.57 in the Patna region. The board has announced the results on the basis of an alternate assessment scheme after the pending exams were cancelled in view of spike in COVID-19 cases. However, the results of 400 students could not be computed as per the scheme and will be announced later, a senior board official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2020 13:28 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 13:28 IST
Girls outshine boys in class 12 exams, CBSE not to announce merit list this year

Girls outshone boys in the class 12 examination, results of which were announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday. The board decided not to come up with a merit list in view of exceptional circumstances amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Girls outperformed boys by 5.96 per cent whereas the overall pass percentage increased by 5.38 per cent as against last year. The Trivandrum region recorded the highest pass percentage at 97.67 whereas the lowest pass percentage was recorded at 74.57 in the Patna region.

The board has announced the results on the basis of an alternate assessment scheme after the pending exams were cancelled in view of spike in COVID-19 cases. As per the four-pointer scheme, marks have been awarded on basis of marks scored by a student in his or her best performing subjects. However, the results of 400 students could not be computed as per the scheme and will be announced later, a senior board official said.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Italian yields hit 1-week high ahead of EU summit

Italys 10-year government bond yield climbed to over a weeks high on Monday, as investors stayed cautious ahead of a European Union summit at the end of the week. Investors hope the EU 27 will make progress in agreeing a 750 billion euro 84...

FOREX-Dollar decline resumes as investors look to economic data, earnings

The U.S. dollar edged lower on Monday as investors looked to incoming global economic data and U.S. corporate earnings to gauge whether the markets guarded optimism on the economic outlook is justified. The greenback had ended its third wee...

Man stabbed to death by juveniles for objecting to bike stunts

A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by a juvenile and his two friends after the victim warned them not to perform bike stunts in west Delhis Raghubir Nagar, police said on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Manish, a...

Paloma Gutiérrez Keever appointed to support growth of Centurion in Europe

The german-based on-demand legal firm has appointed Paloma Gutirrez Keever to support the firms lawyer on-demand offering, Centurion Plus, in Europe. From our Frankfurt office, Paloma will be supporting the growth of Centurion CenturionLG.c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020