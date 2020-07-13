Left Menu
Development News Edition

Khattar accords approval to set up three new medical colleges in Haryana

The chief minister also accorded approval to start a DM Cardiology course at the Pt B D Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, he added. The new medical colleges will come up in Sirsa, Kaithal and Yamunangar districts, the official said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-07-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 15:22 IST
Khattar accords approval to set up three new medical colleges in Haryana
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has accorded approval to set up three new medical colleges in the state, an official spokesperson said here on Monday. In a major push to the health infrastructure of Haryana, Khattar has also approved the opening of a new primary health center and a sub-health center and the upgrading of a sub-divisional civil hospital, a community health center, a primary health center, and a sub-health center, he said. The chief minister also accorded approval to start a DM Cardiology course at the Pt BD Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, he added.

The new medical colleges will come up in Sirsa, Kaithal, and Yamunanagar districts, the official said. In Sirsa, the institution will be set up on the land of the Haryana Agricultural University. In Kaithal, it will be established in Sarpankheri village, and in Yamunanagar, the college will come up on panchayat land, the spokesperson added.

He said the DM Cardiology course at the PGIMS, Rohtak, would be run under the Medical Council of India (MCI). The institute already has all the requisite infrastructure, equipment, and full-time faculty to start a separate course in DM Cardiology as per the requirement of the MCI, the official said. It was decided to upgrade the Sub Divisional Civil Hospital, Jagadhari (Yamunanagar), to a 100-bedded facility. The Community Health Centre, Hodal, in Palwal district would be upgraded to a 50-bedded civil hospital, he said. The spokesman said the primary health center in Sambhli village of Karnal district will be upgraded to a community health center, and the sub-health center in Urlana Kalan village of Panipat district will be upgraded to a primary health center. He said the chief minister has also accorded approval to open a new sub-health center in Bataur village of Panchkula district and a primary health center in Khambi village of Palwal.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sindh women hold protest against enforced disappearances of activists

A massive protest was held in Nawabshah city of Pakistans Sindh province on Sunday to denounce enforced disappearances of political activists by the countrys spy agencies, including the ISI, as well as the army. Women and children holding p...

TechM brings back 210 stranded employees, dependents from US

Tech Mahindra has facilitated return of over 210 of its employees and their dependents stranded in the United States due to COVID-19 induced lockdown, the IT giant said on Monday. A special chartered flight carrying them took off on Monday ...

Punjab bans public gatherings, tightens restrictions on marriage functions

The Punjab government issued revised guidelines on Monday, completely disallowing public gatherings and restricting social gatherings to five attendees and marriages and other functions to 30 instead of the current 50. It asked police to re...

Inflows into Jio Platforms limit H1 PE/VC dip to 10 pc at USD 18.3 bn

A flurry of deals involving Mukesh Ambanis Jio Platforms has helped arrest the fall in private equity investments into India at only 10 per cent in the first half of 2020 at USD 18.3 billion, a report said on Monday. The USD 9.6 billion inv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020