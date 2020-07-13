Left Menu
Thiruvananthapuram region still on top in CBSE class XII exam

A total of 11.92 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination. The Thiruvananthapuram region of the CBSE congratulated all the students, teachers and school authorities on registering the high pass percentage. Meanwhile, in Lakshadweep, all nine students - two boys and seven girls - who appeared for the exam passed. The exams were held for 649 schools in Thiruvananthapuram region with 214 examination centres..

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-07-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 22:04 IST
The Thiruvananthapuram region maintained its dominance in the CBSE class 12 exams, whose results were announced on Monday, registering a high pass percentage of 97.67. Earlier, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had announced the results for Class XII exams and the overall pass percentage stood at 88.78, with girls outshining boys. A total of 11.92 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination.

The Thiruvananthapuram region of the CBSE congratulated all the students, teachers and school authorities on registering the high pass percentage. "The region has been topping the charts from its very inception (in 2014). Hearty congratulations to all the school managements, principals, teachers and students for these meritorious achievements for grade 12 results," Dr Indira Rajan, Secretary-General of the National Council of CBSE schools, told PTI.

The region comprises schools in Kerala and Lakshadweep Islands. A total of 35,439 students registeredfor the exam in Kerala, out of which 35,359 appeared and 34,536 passed.

At least 17,960 girls and 17,399 boys appeared for the exam in Kerala out of which 17,676 girls and 16,860 boys passed the exam. Meanwhile, in Lakshadweep, all nine students - two boys and seven girls - who appeared for the exam passed.

The exams were held for 649 schools in Thiruvananthapuram region with 214 examination centres..

