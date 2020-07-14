West Bengal class 10th board results to be out on July 15
"Madhyamik examinations (class 10 board) were held in entirety before COVID-19 struck. The results will be released tomorrow along with the merit list. I would like to congratulate all students in advance," Banerjee said.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-07-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 14:39 IST
The results of this year's class 10 state board examinations will be out on Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said. Talking to reporters at the state secretariat on Tuesday, she also said that the results for class 12 or the higher secondary examinations will "hopefully" be released on July 17. "Madhyamik examinations (class 10 board) were held in entirety before COVID-19 struck. The results will be released tomorrow along with the merit list. I would like to congratulate all students in advance," Banerjee said.
All details pertaining to the class 10 results will be issued by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, she stated.
Asked if there would be any merit list for the higher secondary examinations, the chief minister said, "...as tests for three papers could not be held, the pattern of CBSE and ISC will be followed in this case. "But the details will be given by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education," she said.
