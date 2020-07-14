VCs of Bengal varsities in a dilemma over e-meet with guv

Vice chancellors of state universities on Tuesday sought to know if it will be appropriate for Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to interact with them directly, as a new law mandates that he routes all communication through the higher education department. Dhankhar, who is also the chancellor of the varsities, has called for a virtual meeting with the VCs on July 15 to discuss the problems faced by the students owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Referring to letters sent to the VCs by Raj Bhavan, the West Bengal Vice-Chancellors' Council, in a statement, solicited Dhankhar's advice on whether the rules provide for such interactions. "The VCs are entitled to know if direct communication between the Governor and VCs was in accordance with Rule 8 (5) of the 2019 Act," the statement undersigned by the secretary of the council, Subiresh Bhattacharya, said.

The state Assembly had last year passed a legislation that enabled vice-chancellors to call meetings of their highest decision-making bodies in consultation with the higher education department and not the chancellor, as was the earlier practice. The new rule further stipulated, "Every communication proposed to be made by the chancellor to any state-aided university shall be routed through the higher education department." PTI SUS RMS RMS