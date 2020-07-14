Left Menu
VCs of Bengal varsities in a dilemma over e-meet with guv

The new rule further stipulated, "Every communication proposed to be made by the chancellor to any state-aided university shall be routed through the higher education department." PTI SUS RMS RMS

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-07-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 18:05 IST
Vice chancellors of state universities on Tuesday sought to know if it will be appropriate for Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to interact with them directly, as a new law mandates that he routes all communication through the higher education department. Dhankhar, who is also the chancellor of the varsities, has called for a virtual meeting with the VCs on July 15 to discuss the problems faced by the students owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Referring to letters sent to the VCs by Raj Bhavan, the West Bengal Vice-Chancellors' Council, in a statement, solicited Dhankhar's advice on whether the rules provide for such interactions. "The VCs are entitled to know if direct communication between the Governor and VCs was in accordance with Rule 8 (5) of the 2019 Act," the statement undersigned by the secretary of the council, Subiresh Bhattacharya, said.

The state Assembly had last year passed a legislation that enabled vice-chancellors to call meetings of their highest decision-making bodies in consultation with the higher education department and not the chancellor, as was the earlier practice.

